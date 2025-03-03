Iranian co. produces biodegradable dressing for wound healing

By producing its innovative product "FiberDen", this competent knowledge-based company promises to reduce the length of wound healing, accelerate the wound treatment process, and prevent scarring. This product will hit the domestic market at a competitive price in the next Iranian calendar year (starting March 21, 2025).

According to the vice-presidency for science, technology, and knowledge-based economy, the company is one of the pioneers and first producers of pharmaceutical nanocarriers in the country in the field of producing innovative pharmaceutical products.

Founded in 2015, the company has strived to produce chemical and herbal nanomedicines of high quality under international standards. In addition, the knowledge-based company has benefitted from experts and outstanding professors from leading universities in the country.

With a focus on producing new and efficient products, the company is seeking to play an effective role in promoting the country's pharmaceutical industry and creating new solutions in the field of public health.

"FiberDen" is a new generation of wound healing dressing that will hit the domestic market next year, the CEO of the knowledge-based company announced.

It is predicted that about 500,000 of the newly-developed product “FiberDen” will be produced in the country annually.

"FiberDen dressing contains biodegradable polymers and nanocurcumin, which is an ideal option for rapid healing of superficial wounds and first- and second-degree burns, because it 'FiberDen' has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory features that can help repair tissues rapidly, the chief executive of the company added.

FiberDen is designed with the structure of biodegradable polymers containing nano-curcumin with gradual release properties, antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and strong tissue repair effects for the rapid healing of superficial wounds and 1st and 2nd degree burns. With its biodegradable capability, this dressing provides a scaffold-like structure to replace the proliferating cells of the new tissue, which largely prevents the formation of scars and is absorbed at the same time as the wound heals.

MA/6395416