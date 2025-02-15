  1. Economy
Feb 15, 2025, 4:44 PM

In 10-month period:

Trade exchanges between Iran, 15 neighbors hit over $59 bn

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Spokesman for Iran's House of Industry and Mine for Trade Promotion and Intl. Relations Commission put Iran’s trade exchanges with neighbors at $59.7 billion between March 21, 2024 and January 20, 2025.

Iran’s trade exchanges with its 15 neighbors between March 21, 2024 and January 20, 2025 registered a 19.2 percent growth compared to last year’s corresponding period, Seyed Rouhollah Latifi added.

He went on to say that more than 93 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at more than $59 billion, were exchanged between Iran and its neighbors in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024), showing a 59 and 57.5 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period last year.

In this period, Iran exported more than 75 million tons of non-oil commodities, valued at over $29 billion, to 15 neighboring states, showing a 24 and 28 percent growth in weight and value, respectively.

Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Turkey imported more than $10 billion, $5 billion, and $961 million worth of non-oil products from Iran between March 21, 2024 and January 20, 2025, respectively, Latifi added.

