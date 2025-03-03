Indonesian surgeons amazed by accuracy of Iranian-made robots

The surgeons working with Sina Surgical System in Indonesian hospitals are satisfied with the performance of the robots used in the system, Press TV reported.

The report said some 100 new Indonesian surgeons have applied to attend training courses on how to use Sina in robot-assisted telesurgery operations. That comes on top of 112 surgeons that have been attending the courses since the system was supplied to Indonesia two years ago.

Indonesia hopes that once approved, Sina can help expand the country's Robotic Telesurgery Center to connect its western and eastern islands at a distance of 3,500 kilometers.

Designed and manufactured by an Iranian robotics company, Sina uses robots to mimic the movements of the hands of a surgeon during an operation.

The system applies a minimally invasive approach to surgical operations by cutting a 5-millimeter incision to the body area where the operation is needed. That significantly reduces the recovery time of the patients after their operation and allows for doing more precise stitches to close the wounds.

The robots copy every one centimeter in movement of the surgeon’s hands with a one-millimeter move on the body of the patient. That allows the surgeon to sew the wound back together in a larger dimension on the system console while robots are copying the stitch to the body at one-tenth of the size.

Sina is a product of some 20 years of research work at Tehran’s University of Medical Sciences. People behind the project say the device is a purely Iranian system that has been built using the expertise and technology developed by Iranian engineers and scientists.

The robot has won 10 patents in the United States and other countries, while researchers have studied the system in more than 70 papers in major international scientific journals.

Reports have indicated that agencies related to the Russian government have also expressed interest in the device.

MNA