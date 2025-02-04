NPC, manifestation of oil industry’s value chain: CEO

Hassan Abbaszadeh termed the rapid development of the petrochemical industry as the most important achievements in the value chain over the past 46 years, noting that petrochemical industry of the country has now reached a capacity of about 96 million tons per year, showing a considerable growth compared to the previous years.

Generally speaking, the petrochemical industry of the country has attained salient achievements over the previous years, the deputy oil minister emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Abbaszadeh pointed to the 7th Five-Year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan, adding that the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) is mandated to increase the production capacity of petrochemicals up to 131 million tons by the end of the 7th Development Plan.

Completing the four main chains of "methanol", "propylene", "ethylene", and "aromatics" is targeted in the 7th Development Plan, and currently, the annual plans of the petrochemical industry are planned in line with achieving the relevant goals, he underlined.

The National Petrochemical Company (NPC) will make utmost efforts in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024) to materialize most of its objectives, the company’s managing director added.

MA/6368024