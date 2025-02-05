Iran ranks high globally in radiopharmaceutical production

"Iran holds a high global standing in the field of radiopharmaceutical production," Eslami said during a ceremony on Tuesday in the northwestern province of Zanjan.

He also hailed the country’s growing role in the heavy water industry, noting that Iran has a significant presence in the global market, with international buyers for its products.

“All the disputes over Iran’s nuclear file and acts of industrial sabotage stem from the impact of this industry on new advancements,” Eslami stated.

He further criticized global powers for their efforts to hinder the progress of other nations in advanced technologies, such as nuclear energy.

SD/IRN