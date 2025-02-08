Largest Middle East tourism complex inaugurated in Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian officially inaugurated Gohar Park, the largest tourism and entertainment complex in the Middle East, during his visit to Sirjan on Saturday morning.

Spanning 380,000 square meters, the state-of-the-art complex features a massive artificial lake, a 92,000-square-meter water park, an indoor amusement park, luxury accommodations, various sports facilities, and a zoo.

Developed with an investment of 3 trillion tomans, Gohar Park is set to become a major tourism and leisure hub in southern Iran.

MP/6371872