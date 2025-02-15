Iran’ Fars prov. takes giant stride in producing agri. drones

After the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iran passed through steps of progress one after another in many areas.

Agricultural technologies are one of the most successful areas in the country that has gained salient achievements over the past 46 years.

The advancement of technology and modern technologies in the world has contributed greatly to the advancement of various activities. Agriculture is also one of those activities that has undergone a huge transformation using modern technologies.

The aerial data is one of the modern agricultural technologies. Aerial imaging and analysis of the resulting data greatly contribute to the precise cultivation of various crops in the agricultural lands.

Several indicators are used in analyzing the data, such as the vegetation index, so that this index helps farmers grasp out the amount of wilted plants, the type of vegetation in the area, and the health of plants in the area as well.

