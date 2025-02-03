Iran’s foreign trade hits $104 billion in 10 months

The country’s non-oil exports since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024) up to the end of Iranian month of Dey (January 20, 2025) hit $103.846 billion, registering an 18 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iran exported 158.180 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $103.846 billion, between March 21, 2024 and January 20, 2025.

According to the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), more than 127.396 million tons, valued at $47.755 billion, was for exports, showing a 12 and 18 percent growth in weight and value, respectively.

China, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey have been Iran’s main export target markets, the report added.

In that period, Iran exported natural gas, liquefied propane, methanol, liquefied butane and bitumen to the target markets.

In this period, Iran imported $17 billion, $14.4 billion, $909 billion and $1.9 billion worth of products from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, Turkey and Germany, respectively.

In addition, 41,297 cars, valued at $877 million, was imported into the country between March 21, 2024 and January 20, 2025, showing a 709 percent and 744 percent growth in number and value, respectively, compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MA/6367241