Iran, Belarus stress developing tourism, aviation industry

In a meeting with Director of the Aviation Department of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Belarus Igor Golub in Minsk, capital of Belarus on Friday, Head of Iranian Civil Aviation Hossein Pourfarzaneh stated that the two countries have high potentials to expand their cooperation in all fields, especially in the fields of tourism and aviation industry.

The two sides stressed enhancing bilateral cooperation in the aviation industry and developing tourism ties.

Bilateral interaction and cooperation in the field of tourism can greatly contribute to the economies of the two countries, he said, adding that many Iranian tourists are interested in traveling to Belarus.

He put the number of the current air and travel agencies in the country at more than 2,400 which are running under the strict supervision of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO).

The director of the Aviation Department of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Belarus, for his part, stated that Tehran and Minsk have high capabilities in expanding their cooperation in all fields.

It was agreed that two cooperation agreements in the field of flight standards to enhance the capabilities of specialists and engineers will be inked between the two sides in the very near future, Igor Golub noted.

The two countries hoped they would witness a leap in the development of bilateral cooperation, he emphasized.

