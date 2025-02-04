Iran's major progress after Islamic Revolution - Security

Since the Islamic Revolution, Iran has relied on resistance, public support, and Islamic teachings to become one of the safest countries in the world despite threats.

In the four decades following the Islamic Revolution, Iran has withstood severe military, terrorist, and economic threats, establishing a security model based on public trust, revolutionary forces, and strategic resilience.

Experience has shown that compromise with enemies undermines security, while resistance strengthens stability and sovereignty. The Islamic Republic has maintained its internal security and played a crucial role in ensuring regional stability and countering threats such as terrorist groups and foreign interventions.

Here's a look at the achievements of the Islamic Revolution in ensuring Iran’s stability:

- Four decades of experience have shown that appeasement destroys security, while resistance builds it.

- The Islamic Republic of Iran has successfully overcome the heaviest military, terrorist, political, cultural, and economic attacks over the past four decades with strength and resilience.

- Unlike all other revolutions, the Islamic Republic of Iran's security system was based on mercy and invitation.

- The security and peace the Iranians enjoy today are owed to the sacrifices and martyrdom of their heroes.

- Despite its ongoing struggle against oppressive and arrogant governments, the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the safest countries in the world.

- The Islamic Republic of Iran's security is based on three pillars: Islamic teachings, reliance on the people, and adherence to the leadership.

- The Islamic Revolution transformed the brutal, torture-driven security of the Shah regime into a people-centered security based on trust, faith, and affection.

- Despite the full support of all global powers for the Shah, the people had no security even in their own homes back then. Yet, despite the conspiracies of all evil powers against the Islamic Republic, today Iran is one of the safest countries in the world.

- All ethnic, and religious conflicts, coups, terrorist attacks, bombings, and engineered uprisings were defeated by the presence of the people.

- Iran’s security model saved the region from the dangers posed by the US and ISIL.

- The unparalleled security of Iran today is the result of the strong presence of revolutionary forces alongside regional resistance.

By Mohaddeseh Pakravan