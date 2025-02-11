Iran orbited ten satellites in past years

  1. Technology
TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Iran put ten satellites into the near-earth over the past few years, Iranian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Rouzbehani said.

"In the space industry, young Iranian scientists managed to put at least ten domestically-produced satellites to the near-earth orbit over the past few years. This achievement demonstrates our commitment to developing space technologies and exploring new horizons. These satellites are not just technological achievements, they are a symbol of our commitment to scientific progress and the spirit of international cooperation in the space domain," he said during an embassy reception on the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, according to TASS.

In his words, Iran has around 10,000 high-tech companies.

"Iran is the world’s second Muslim country in terms of scientific production. Currently, our country is among global leaders in the production of medical isotopes that are being used to treat cancer and neurology disorders in patients," the ambassador said.

Iran launched a domestic space program in 2004. The Islamic Republic is among the 24 founding members of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, established in 1959.

