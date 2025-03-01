Share of knowledge-based firms in Iran’s GDP to rise to 7%

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency, Deputy Director for Development of Knowledge-Based Companies Department at the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy Touraj Amraei put the current share of the knowledge-based companies in Iran’s gross domestic product (GDP)’s productions at about two percent.

For that reason, it is necessary to increase sales and exports volumes of domestic knowledge-based products, he emphasized.

It is planned that the share of knowledge-based companies will hit more than seven percent by the end of the 7th Five-year Socioeconomic and Cultural Development Plan.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the situation of exports of the knowledge-based products and stated that the country currently exports $500 million worth of knowledge-based products overseas.

Once the exports barriers are removed, the country’s exports of knowledge-based products will be considerably increased, he added.

MA/6393555