Iran to launch 3 GPU farms for developing AI by July 2025

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency’s reporter on Saturday, Mojtaba Alizadeh referred to the existence of fast processing infrastructure in Iran and noted, “Given that the existence of GPU farms is one of the important indicators in the field of artificial intelligence technology, we are launching a fast-processing farm or the first GPU data center."

This project requires significant investment, but it is planned to be implemented with major investment of the public and private sectors, he continued.

The first GPU farm was launched at one of the universities of the country in May 2024, he said, adding that Iran is one of the leading countries in the world which has taken major strides in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in relevant industries.

He went on to say that three GPU farms will be commissioned in the country in Tehran, Kish Island and other provinces by July 2025, Alizadeh noted.

GPU farm is a set of servers that allocate resources to perform calculations in the minimum amount of time. It allows significantly accelerate the rendering, training of neural networks, as well as many other scientific calculations in line with minimizing time at affordable prices.

