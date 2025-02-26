Manufacturing domestic aircraft “on the way”: Iran vice pres.

He announced the joint programs of the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy.

Referring to building an 8-seater aircraft, he added, “We have started launching this project domestically in cooperation with expert engineers.”

The vice-presidency for science and technology throws its weight behind all efforts of the elites and scientists of the country, he underlined.

Afshin also announced the drafting of a joint memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the vice-presidency for science and technology, the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, and the Ministry of Defense, adding that signing this agreement has been postponed and it will probably be finalized during the holy month of Ramadan.

