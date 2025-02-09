Shahid Bagheri drone carrier fires missiles with 1k range

This equipped vessel uses various offensive and reconnaissance drones which is capable of carrying various helicopters.

Shahid Bagheri Drone Carrier can accommodate five helicopters in itself and also four large helicopters on its runway, he said, adding that the drone carrier can propel five small helicopters in the hangar.

In fact, Shahid Bagheri Drone Carrier has eight hangars in the form of four double-decker hangars, Rear Admiral Tangsiri emphasized.

He went on to say that the Shahid Bagheri Drone Carrier operates as a platform for firing long-range missiles, adding that the vessel is capable of firing missiles with a range of more than 1,000 kilometers.

Also, its cruise missiles can remain at sea for long distances, the commander continued.

Of the other salient specifications of Shahid Bagheri Drone Carrier, Rear Admiral Tangsiri added that the vessel has the ability to provide air cover and can ensure its own security with the missiles it owns.

The first equipped Iranian drone carrier, named Shahid (martyr) Bagheri, was unveiled on February 06.

Iran has introduced the Martyr Bagheri warship, a state-of-the-art naval vessel capable of deploying multiple drone squadrons, launching and recovering unmanned combat aircraft, and operating various reconnaissance and strike drones.

This advanced warship also supports high-speed attack boats, carries and operates combat and support helicopters, and serves as a mobile maritime platform for drone and helicopter missions across oceans.

With a seafaring endurance of up to Force 9 conditions (open ocean) and an operational range of 22,000 nautical miles, the vessel can conduct extended missions for up to a year without refueling in distant waters.

In addition, electronic warfare systems have also been installed on this vessel, he said, noting that these systems have been designed in such a way that they are capable of effective defense against threats.

