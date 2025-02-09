Iran exporting over $1 million of nanoproducts in one year

By exporting more than $1 million worth of nanotechnology products overseas, the country plays a leading role in the global nanotechnology market.

Iran is busy and active in the field of exporting nanotechnology products to different countries and is now cooperating with various countries in the world in the fields of textile products and related equipment.

Iraq is considered a stable destination for the export of Iranian nano products in all industrial fields except nanomaterials, energy, and agriculture, he said, adding that Iran has the maximum exports to the neighboring countries including Iraq, Afghanistan, and Georgia in the field of the civil engineering industry.

He went on to say that India, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are Iran’s three major export destinations in the field of nanomaterials, adding that China and India stand at the first and second ranks in the world in terms of chemicals.

Iran exported more than $1 million worth of nanotechnology products to developed countries including Russia, the US, the UK, China, South Korea, and Germany in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20, 2024), Ahmadvand added.

