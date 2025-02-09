PG Star Refinery among achievements of Islamic Revolution

CEO of National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) Mohammad-Sadeq Azimifar emphasized the need for reforming energy sector governance.

He, who is the deputy oil minister, stated that the most notable accomplishments of the oil industry since the Islamic Revolution include the development of gas fields, advancements in the petrochemical sector, and the establishment of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery.

These achievements have led to increased gas production capacity, a surge in gasoline production, reduced dependence on imported petroleum products, completion of the value chain, growth in petrochemical exports, and overall economic growth.

He added that the development of oil and gas infrastructure, investment in new technologies, and localization of oil industry equipment are other key achievements during this period.

Azimifar stressed that one of the most neglected areas in the oil industry over the past 46 years has been the lack of attention to reforming energy sector governance.

While the development of oil and gas fields, increased refining capacity, and growth in the petrochemical industry have been prioritized, energy resource policy-making and management have faced fundamental weaknesses, negatively impacting the country's energy economy.

He noted that an inefficient subsidy system has led to a sharp increase in domestic consumption, particularly in gas and gasoline, resulting in significant energy waste and a lack of motivation for efficiency and optimized consumption.

This has not only pressured domestic producers but also reduced export revenues and increased the burden on the government budget.

In conclusion, Azimifar acknowledged that while Iran's oil industry has succeeded in developing infrastructure and boosting production, weaknesses in energy governance, the absence of structural reforms, and poor consumption management remain critical challenges that have not been adequately addressed and require fundamental revision.

MA/Shana.ir