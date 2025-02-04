Iran knowledge-based firms export $2.5 bn products overseas

Speaking in a meeting held in Tehran with a focus on Uzbekistan, he emphasized that the knowledge-based companies play a leading role in export of relevant products overseas.

Of total 10,000 knowledge-based companies in the country, about 1,500 companies have the experience of both importing and exporting the relevant products, he underlined.

Pointing to the key role of knowledge-based companies in the country, he stated that knowledge-based firms are the most important tool for attaining the authority in the fields of science and technology.

According to the statistics, knowledge-based companies have thus far exported about $2.5 billion worth of products overseas.

Uzbekistan is one of the most important countries in the Central Asian states and has good infrastructure, so that this Asian country should be taken into serious consideration as one of the destinations for exporting Iranian knowledge-based products.

