Mar 5, 2025, 4:24 PM

Iran petchem exports increased despite draconian US sanctions

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – The petrochemical exports of Iran under the administration of President Pezeshkian have considerably increased in spite of the tough sanctions imposed by the United States against the country.

As US President Donald Trump is seeking to reduce Iran's petrochemical exports to zero by imposing tough sanctions on petrochemical transportation, studies show that the number of countries purchasing Iranian petrochemical products has significantly increased.

US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce has announced that the US Department of Treasury has sanctioned 16 entities and vessels. In contrast, the US State and Treasury Departments have jointly sanctioned 22 other individuals and 13 vessels.

Earlier, the CEO of National Petrochemical Company (NPC) had recently stated that Iran exported about $12 billion worth of petrochemicals overseas in the 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2024, to February 22, 2025).

