Iran to back developing technical knowhow of PV investors

For this purpose, the Iranian government has issued a notice entitled “Development of technical knowledge and construction of a 1500-volt class smart photovoltaic inverter with a power of 180 kilowatts for use in high-power solar power plants" as announced by Iran National Science Foundation.

With the support of Iran National Science Foundation within the framework of "Support for Deep Research of Knowledge-Based Companies" program, Iranian government will throw its weight behind the development of technical knowledge and know-how of photovoltaic inverters for use in high-power solar power plants, the Vice-Presidency for Science, Technology and Knowledge-based Economy reported.

Photovoltaic (PV) materials and devices convert sunlight into electrical energy.

