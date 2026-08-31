IRGC shoots down hostile US MQ-9 drone over Hormuz

The media reports said that the IRGC air defense, which operates under the command of the country's intergrated air defense, shot down the US hpstile drone.

The attack came after the US enemy's early Monday morning attack on Larak island in the Hormuz Strait, which drew harsh Iran's response.

In retlaiation, Iranian armed forces fired missiles and drone on US bases in Jordan and UAE.

The Iranian shooting downs of the MQ-9 drones have shrunk the US stockpiles of those drones sharply.

MNA