IRGC shoots down US MQ-9 drone over Hormozgan

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' Public Relations Department said in a brief statement on Friday that the IRGC's new advanced defense system intercepted and destroyed an MQ-9 Reaper drone in the skies of Hormozgan, under the control of the country's integrated air defense network.

This came a day after the Washington Post reported that the United States has lost 45 MQ-9 Reaper drones since launching its war of aggression against Iran, with Iranian air defenses bringing down roughly a quarter of the US fleet and exposing the vulnerability of one of Washington’s key surveillance and strike platforms.

When the war began on February 28, the US had approximately 185 Reapers, including 165 operated by the Air Force and 20 by the Marine Corps.

Iranian air defenses accounted for a substantial share of the losses, highlighting the difficulty faced by the US military in protecting its costly drones while operating over Iranian territory.

MNA