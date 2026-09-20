  1. Politics
Sep 20, 2026, 3:40 PM

Pres. Pezeshkian to attend UNGA meeting in NY

Pres. Pezeshkian to attend UNGA meeting in NY

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to travel to New York in the coming days to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting.

Pezeshkian is expected to address the UN General Assembly and present Iran’s positions on international developments, particularly the US-Israeli war of aggression imposed against Iran.

The Iranian president will also hold high-profile meetings and consultations with the leaders of several countries on the sidelines of the UNGA meeting.

A high-ranking delegation will accompany him during the trip.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is being held under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.”

The high-level general debate is scheduled for September 22–26 and September 28 in New York, bringing together world leaders to discuss major international challenges.

The session’s agenda also includes high-level meetings on climate action, development, sea-level rise, pandemic preparedness and other global issues.

MNA 

News ID 247914

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