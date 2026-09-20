Enemy defeated through unity of Iranian people: Sayyari

Speaking in a local ceremony on Sunday, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari emphasized, “Just as the enemy failed to achieve its objectives during the eight-year Iran-Iraq War, it also failed in the two recent wars [12- and 40-day wars imposed by US and Israeli regime against the country].”

He seized this opportunity to congratulate the advent of the Eight Years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) to the people of the country, especially esteemed families of martyrs who sacrificed their soul and body during the battle against Iraqi Ba’ath regime.

Turning to the eight years of Sacred Defense, he noted, “During the eight-year war imposed by Iraqi Ba’ath regime against Iran, the enemy sought to undermine Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity but failed completely.”

The enemy was defeated through the unity of the Iranian people, Sayyari reiterated.

Today, the enemy of the country has not been able to achieve its malicious goals and has been forced to leave the region with failure and humiliation, the real admiral highlighted.

Sayyari then referred to the mission of the Army Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stating, “What is certain is that the mission of the Army Force comprises three key elements: first, defending the country's national sovereignty and territorial integrity; second, defending the country's independence; and third, preserving the sacred Islamic Establishment.”

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