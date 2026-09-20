Saudi warplanes heavily bomb Yemeni radars (+VIDEO)

According to local Yemeni Al-Masirah, journalists on the ground reported the bombing of various Yemeni regions by Saudi fighter jets.

An Al-Masirah correspondent reported extensive Saudi airstrikes on various parts of Al-Jawf province.

The Yemeni outlet stated that Saudi fighter jets bombed telecommunications towers in the Salbah and Rahub areas of Al-Anan District, as well as a communication tower in Al-Marashi and another in Al-Zahir.

Saudi aggressors targeted the Habash, Rahub, Al-Marashi, and Al-Zahir telecommunications towers—an attempt by Saudi Arabia to further restrict Yemeni citizens and cut off services to them.

Saba News Agency in Sana'a also reported that Saudi airstrikes targeted telecommunications towers in Bart Al-Anan District and two other towers in the Al-Marashi and Al-Zahir districts of Al-Jawf.

An Al-Ahad network correspondent also reported that Saudi airstrikes continue to target Yemeni infrastructure and civilians, noting that Saudi fighter jets struck communication networks and towers in several Yemeni cities.

MNA/6952923