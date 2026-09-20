Army ground forces deployed across Iran's borders

Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi, commander of the army's ground forces, spoke on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the 11th joint basic combat course of the army.

He said ground force units of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army were deployed in various border areas before the US-Israeli war. "The bulk of the ground force units are stationed on the borders of the northwest, west, southwest, east, northeast and southeast of the country, especially on the Makran coast, and by God's grace they enjoy very good readiness," he said.

Jahanshahi said various ground force units are present in the border areas, including special forces, rapid reaction, special operations, mechanised and artillery units, and that they have the necessary support.

"Using the experience we gained in the recent wars, we have tried in the ground forces to turn this force into a agile, mobile, rapid-reaction and multi-skilled ground force to confront enemy threats," he said.

"Today, the ground force units of the army have an effective presence on the country's borders and the necessary readiness to confront threats, and this presence on the borders has created deterrence," Jahanshahi said.

He said the powerful presence of ground force units on Iran's borders has meant the enemy does not dare carry out any operational action or attack on the country's borders.

Jahanshahi concluded by stressing that the army's ground forces, by maintaining readiness and continuous presence on the country's borders, are pursuing their duty to safeguard the security and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MNA