September 11: Beginning of militarism

The trend of unilateralism centered on war-mongering in the United States, which was strengthened during the Reagan presidency and became known as Reaganism, reached its turning point with the explosion of the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001. This incident, about which there is still much talk and speculation about how it happened, provided the necessary opportunities to achieve the goals of neoconservative Republicans, including strengthening militarism by attacking countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya, under the pretext of fighting terrorism and spreading liberal democracy.

In this regard, it is useful to pay attention to the following points.

1. Many articles have been written about the involvement of the US and Israeli inteligence services in this incident, the most important of which is the book "The Big Lie" by French author Terry Meysan, which became the best-selling book in France in 2001. In all the published articles, the point that the explosion of the Twin Towers was a game designed to affect the emotions of the human society and their demand to fight terrorism, in order to prosper large arms companies, is common. These companies, which had declined during the Democratic presidency and the absence of long wars, flourished and became profitable after the September 11 incident and the devastating wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, flourished and became profitable. A study by Brown University shows that one year after the September 11, the US military spent $14 trillion on the so-called "fight against global terrorism", of which $4.4 trillion went to the country's arms companies. In fact, private US arms companies, including Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Dynamics, Raytheon, and Northrop Grumman, all partners of senior US officials, were able to earn a revenue of $4.4 trillion by signing contracts with the Pentagon. Of course, the ruling party and the directors of American mass media institutions skillfully directed the information process around the incident to their liking.

2. George W. Bush's speech, at a joint press conference with Koizumi, the then Prime Minister of Japan, refers to the "opportunity of the September 11 incident." He says in this interview: "History has given us an exceptional opportunity to fight for freedom and democracy. We have seized this opportunity and we will act."

According to a 2006 poll, only 16 percent of Americans accepted the official government reports about the attacks on the Twin Towers, 53 percent believed that the government had not told the whole truth, and 28 percent considered the results of the investigation to be lies. The confession of William Rodriguez, a janitor at the Twin Towers, that "before the plane hit the towers, an explosion from the basement threw us all up." also increased the scope of doubts about how the operation was carried out. Also, the claim of former US presidential candidate Lyndon LaRoche, in an interview with the media, also strengthened the possibility of US security agents being involved in the incident. LaRoche said: "The September incident cannot be the work of a foreign group or organization, because given the way the security systems work, those incidents can only be carried out by a group within the security organizations inside the United States, and at the highest level of security officials."

3. The September 11 incident was also a part of the Zionist lobby’s plans with the support of the Torah Christians to start a war against the Islamic world. Just as the false Holocaust incident was the basis for portraying the Zionist regime as the oppressed and for the aggression against Palestine, the September 11 incident was also a demagogue’s excuse for the US attack on Afghanistan and Iraq and accusing Muslims of supporting terrorism. The US attacked Afghanistan and occupied that country under the pretext of confronting the Taliban terrorist group, and after 20 years of spending huge amounts of money and losing thousands of children, women and men, and fleeing, it left Kabul while the Taliban had seized power.

4. As for America's criminal actions against civilians and civilian sites, in continuation of its crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq, they have continued to this day, seriously challenging the liberal democratic thinking and slogans of freedom loving. Today, in the Trump era, based on this rotten thinking and in order to maintain power, America attacks the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab, civilian sites in Qeshm, Sirik and Lamerd, and a wedding ceremony in the city of Kuhestak in Iran, martyring children and women and destroying civilian sites. At this juncture, it is necessary to re-read the case of the September 11 incident, which was the beginning of the creation of war-mongering concepts in international literature, and to bring countries inclined to multilateralism to a common conclusion in order to strengthen their defensive deterrence.

MNA