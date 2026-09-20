Gaza death toll rises to 73,913: health ministry

According to local Yemeni Al-Masirah TV, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Sunday that in the past 24 hours, 21 people were hospitalized and 3 were killed in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry noted that since the ceasefire began on October 11, 2025, there have been 1,393 fatalities and 4,822 injuries.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that since the start of the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 73,913, and the number of injured has risen to 174,935.

MNA