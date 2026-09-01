Iran vows 'crushing' retaliation after latest US attacks

The General Staff of the Armed Forces issued the warning on Tuesday, declaring that the terrorist US Army will face severe consequences for its latest acts of aggression.

"In response to the aerial aggression by the US Army against points in Sistan and Baluchestan and Hormozgan, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will inflict crushing and devastating blows upon the vile and evil American enemy," the military command stated in an official release, accoridng to Press TV.

The statement emphasized that the more Washington insists on its "malicious behavior" in the region, the heavier the losses it will be forced to bear.

"We have repeatedly declared and [shown in action] that under no circumstances will we compromise the rights of the heroic Iranian nation, and we will impose heavy costs on the American enemy," the command added.

Meanwhile, IRGC Spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi warned that "severe punishment awaits the aggressors" and that America will deeply regret launching the new attacks.

The reactions follow a fresh series of US acts of aggression, which hit the counties of Chabahar and Konarak in Sistan and Baluchestan, among other areas.

MNA