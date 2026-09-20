Israeli forces fire artillery at Lebanese towns

Israeli forces have continued their attacks on southern Lebanon overnight, including in and near the towns of Aita al-Jabal and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, according to the state-run National News Agency.



NNA said Israeli forces launched artillery attacks targeting the forest of Aita al-Jabal in the Bint Jbeil district and carried out air attacks on Wadi al-Salouqi and Wadi al-Hujeir at dawn. It said there had been “successive bombings since midnight in al-Mansouri and the outskirts of Beit al-Sayyad”.



Israeli forces also launched artillery attacks targeting the northern outskirts of the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah in the Nabatieh governorate, the agency added.



The reports made no mention of any damage or casualties.



Yesterday, the NNA reported that Israeli forces had carried out a double-tap strike on Nabatieh al-Fawqa and another on Kfar Tebnit, also in southern Lebanon.

MNA