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Sep 20, 2026, 12:18 PM

Israeli forces fire artillery at Lebanese towns

Israeli forces fire artillery at Lebanese towns

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Israeli forces have continued their attacks on southern Lebanon overnight, local sources reported.

Israeli forces have continued their attacks on southern Lebanon overnight, including in and near the towns of Aita al-Jabal and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, according to the state-run National News Agency.

NNA said Israeli forces launched artillery attacks targeting the forest of Aita al-Jabal in the Bint Jbeil district and carried out air attacks on Wadi al-Salouqi and Wadi al-Hujeir at dawn. It said there had been “successive bombings since midnight in al-Mansouri and the outskirts of Beit al-Sayyad”.

Israeli forces also launched artillery attacks targeting the northern outskirts of the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah in the Nabatieh governorate, the agency added.

The reports made no mention of any damage or casualties.

Yesterday, the NNA reported that Israeli forces had carried out a double-tap strike on Nabatieh al-Fawqa and another on Kfar Tebnit, also in southern Lebanon.

MNA 

News ID 247908

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