  1. Politics
Sep 16, 2026, 9:20 AM

IRGC downs US-made MQ-9 drone over Qeshm Island

IRGC downs US-made MQ-9 drone over Qeshm Island

TEHRAN, Sep. 16 (MNA) – The Public Relations Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced the interception and destruction of the US army’s 52nd MQ-9 drone over the Qeshm Island.

Early on Wednesday, the 52nd MQ-9 drone belonging to the terrorist US military was intercepted and destroyed over Qeshm Island by the fire of an advanced, modern air defense system operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force, under the complete control of the country's integrated air defense network.

During the 3rd war (Ramadan War) imposed by the US against Iran, hundreds of invading drones were shot down by Iran’s advanced air defense systems, including "Lucas," "Hermes," "MQ-1," and "MQ-9" drones.

A few days ago, the Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the destruction of a US Navy Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) at the entrance to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC announced.

The operation is considered as a precise, intelligent, and timely move by carried out by IRGC to defend the country's territorial integrity and vital interests.

MA/TSN3697925

News ID 247797
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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