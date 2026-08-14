Production, delivery of Iran's air defense sys. go on: IRGC

The senior Aerospace Force officer made the remarks in an interview with the national TV recorded at one of the IRGC’s underground bases and aired Friday. For the first time, parts of the equipment recovered from US and Israeli drones and a fighter jet intercepted by Iran's indigenous defense systems during the war were displayed during the interview.

Large sections of several US and Israeli drones, including the MQ-9 Reaper, Hermes 900 and Hermes 450, and technical equipment from an MQ-9 and the US F-15 fighter jet, were shown in the report.

The officer also confirmed the delivery of new air defense equipment following the US-Israeli war, particularly developments after the ceasefire between Tehran and Washington in June.

“Thanks to the measures taken before the war, more than 85 percent of the production infrastructure for air defense systems manufactured by the Aerospace Force’s Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization was preserved,” he said.

“Fortunately, there was no disruption in the production or delivery of air defense systems,” he added, according to Press TV.

“The production rate of some of the equipment and missiles that were effective during the war has increased compared with before the start of the third imposed war,” he said, referring to the US-Israeli war of aggression on Iran since February 28.

He added that deliveries to operational units had also increased compared with the period before the war..

MNA