  1. Economy
Sep 20, 2026, 12:08 PM

Armenia eyes boosting coop. btw Tehran-Yerevan in rail, trade

Armenia eyes boosting coop. btw Tehran-Yerevan in rail, trade

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Armenian Ambassador to Tehran Grigor Hakobyan has emphasized the need for expanding and broadening cooperation between Tehran and Yerevan in the railway and trade sectors.

 Linking the two countries’ rail networks would give Armenia access to southern international waters and diversify Iran’s routes to Europe, he underlined.

Hakobyan made the remarks in a meeting with Jabar Ali Zakeri, deputy minister of roads and urban development and CEO of Iran Railways.

The two sides discussed the railway infrastructure of Iran and Armenia and opportunities for expanding regional transport and economic ties.

Zakeri underscored the need for greater Armenian participation in regional transit routes, particularly the International North-South Transport Corridor, saying Armenia can help boost regional rail transit.

The railway link between Iran and Armenia through Syunik is among the infrastructure projects being pursued by Tehran and Yerevan to expand trade and regional transit.

MNA

News ID 247907

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