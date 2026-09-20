Loud explosions heard in Erbil (+VIDEO)

According to Al-Hadath news website's correspondent some blasts were heard n Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The outlet did not release further details.

Other sources reported a massive explosion near Erbil Airport in northern Iraq, followed by rising plumes of smoke into air.

Meanwhile, Reuters, citing security sources, reported that air defenses had shot down a drone near Erbil Airport in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

At the same time, Al-Ahad network reported that a drone had targeted the suborb Erbil Airport.

MNA/6952984