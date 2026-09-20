Any attack on Iran to trigger sustained, painful strikes

Regional states are also warned that any support for US aggression against Iran will make them complicit and mean they can no longer expect restraint from Iran’s armed forces, the headquarters announced in a statement.

Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters reiterated that any US attack on Iran will trigger sustained and painful strikes against all US bases and interests across the region, without limitation.

“Based on information received, the criminal US, in an effort to cover up its failures and achieve false gains in a war that was launched based on lies and staging by the Zionists and continued through deception and trickery, has once again decided, with the green light from some regional countries, to resume actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran at a joint meeting in one of the European countries,” the statement said.

“We warn that if the US makes any mistake against the Islamic Republic of Iran, all its positions and interests in the region will be targeted by sustained, effective and painful attacks, without any limitations or considerations,” it added.

Earlier, Spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Second Brigadier General Abolfazl Zolfaghari had announced, “In the event of any attack on Iranian ships, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will severely target American bases and interests in the region.”

MNA