Iran military asks Qatar for clear answer on fate of pilots

"The history of this issue goes back to March 2, two days after the US military invasion of our country. On March 12, two Sukhoi jets from the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force carried out a very brave operation against the US base in Qatar. After the targets were hit, the planes were hit by enemy air patrol planes on their way back and were shot down," the Iranian army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia said in a recent interview with Mehr News Agency.

The general said that "After some follow-ups, the body of one of the pilots who had been martyred was handed over. This martyr was Martyr Majid Kazemi, whose body was buried and buried in Shiraz."

"However, since each of these planes had two pilots, we remained unaware of the fate of the other three pilots," Agraminia said.

"The necessary contacts have been made through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Presidential Institution, the Army Headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and also directly through the Qatari Army and the Qatari government."

"Contacts have been made and follow-ups have been made, but to date the Qatari side has responded by stating that it is unaware of the fate of these pilots.

We really want the Qatari side to pay more attention to this issue and provide a clear and documented response so that we can accept the documentation and learn about the fate of these dear pilots."

The army spokesman continued to say that "As you mentioned, yesterday the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it is unaware of the fate of the pilots. We say that if they are truly unaware, they should act more responsibly than they are currently acting and make more efforts to clarify the situation of these dear pilots."

He called on the Qatari side address this matter with greater seriousness and provide a clear, documented response so that we can accept the evidence and learn the fate of these cherished pilots.

On the Qatari Foreign Ministry’s statement which stated it had no knowledge of the matter, Akraminia emphasized that if Doha is indeed unaware, it must act with greater responsibility than it currently displays and intensify its efforts to determine the condition of the missing crew.

MNA/6926950