Saddam’s fate awaits Trump and Netanyahu: IRGC general

Speaking in a gathering in Tehran on Sunday, Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif hailed the resilience of the Iranian people and Armed Forces against foreign aggressors.

He said that the people's continuous and faithful presence over the past 205 nights constitutes a tremendous asset for the country and the future generation, and serves as a decisive factor in thwarting the enemy's calculations.

Emphasizing that Saddam and his Ba'ath Party's fate inevitably awaits Trump, Netanyahu, and their supporters, the IRGC commander asserted that the Americans and Israelis initiated their wars based on flawed calculations, refusing to accept the historical reality.

Forty-seven years after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian nation has faced various enemy plots, and they —despite the enemy's hollow claims of victory—have always stood firm, he underlined.

"The Arrogant Front has fully realized that this valiant nation—relying on its culture, religion, civilization, and brilliant history of fighting oppression—will never yield to pressure," he added.

MNA