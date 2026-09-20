  1. Politics
Sep 20, 2026, 9:38 PM

Saddam’s fate awaits Trump and Netanyahu: IRGC general

Saddam’s fate awaits Trump and Netanyahu: IRGC general

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – The advisor to the lead commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC says the US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister and their backers will face the same fate as the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Speaking in a gathering in Tehran on Sunday, Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif hailed the resilience of the Iranian people and Armed Forces against foreign aggressors.

He said that the people's continuous and faithful presence over the past 205 nights constitutes a tremendous asset for the country and the future generation, and serves as a decisive factor in thwarting the enemy's calculations.

Emphasizing that Saddam and his Ba'ath Party's fate inevitably awaits Trump, Netanyahu, and their supporters, the IRGC commander asserted that the Americans and Israelis initiated their wars based on flawed calculations, refusing to accept the historical reality.

Forty-seven years after the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian nation has faced various enemy plots, and they —despite the enemy's hollow claims of victory—have always stood firm, he underlined.

"The Arrogant Front has fully realized that this valiant nation—relying on its culture, religion, civilization, and brilliant history of fighting oppression—will never yield to pressure," he added.

MNA

News ID 247924

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News