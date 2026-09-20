Pres. Pezeshkian emphasizes bolstering multilateralism

Outlining the salient achievements of his recent visit to India and participation in the 18th BRICS Summit, Pezeshkian said that strengthening multilateralism and confronting unilateralism should be taken into serious consideration.

An expert-level meeting of heads of the three branches of government was held on Sunday, hosted by President Pezeshkian and attended by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei.

During the meeting, Pezeshkian presented a comprehensive report on his visit to India and the outcomes of his participation in the 18th BRICS Summit.

He elaborated on the objectives and results of the trip, including efforts to strengthen multilateralism, develop economic and trade cooperation, and confront unilateralism.

The heads of the three branches also stressed the need for coordination and synergy among the branches of government and agreed that ensuring the supply of essential goods, improving people's livelihoods, supporting production, removing barriers to production, and facilitating productive investment should be among the priorities of the country's general policies.

MNA