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Sep 20, 2026, 7:23 PM

Iran basketball win bronze at 2026 Asian Games

Iran basketball win bronze at 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Iran’s men’s basketball team defeated China 79-70 on Sunday to secure the bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

Matin Aghajanpour led Iran with 21 points, while China’s Zhenglin Pang finished with a game-high 22 points.

It’s Iran delegation’s first medal in the Games.

Iran have yet to win a gold medal in men’s basketball at the Asian Games. Team Melli won back-to-back silver medals in 2014 and 2018 and have also claimed three bronze medals, in 1951, 2006 and 2010.

The gold-medal game will be contested between Japan and South Korea.

The men’s 5-on-5 basketball tournament at the 2026 Asian Games is being held in Kita-ku, Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, from September 10 to 20.

MNA

News ID 247921

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