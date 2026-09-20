Palesitnians conduct 2 martyrdom-seeking ops. in WB

Israeli media reported that a Zionist was killed in a shooting attack on Sunday near the "Neve Tzuf" settlement, located northwest of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank.

Al Jazeera reported that the martyrdom-seeker opened fire from a vehicle with Palestinian license plates at settlers near a spring in the area before withdrawing from the scene.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that the perpetrator managed to escape with his weapon, raising concerns among Israelis about the possibility of another attack.

Meanwhile, the occupying Israeli army announced that it had deployed troops to the "Neve Tzuf" Settlment following reports of the shooting.

This operation in the West Bank coincided with a massive incursion by over 100,000 Zionists into the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where the holy site was desecrated by Zionists and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

An Al Jazeera correspondent reported that large numbers of occupation army forces have been deployed to the area and have begun blocking the search area in their operation to find the martyrdom-seeker.

MNA/6952786