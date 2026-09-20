Language center in French embassy in Tehran closed

According to the prosecutor’s office, the center had received multiple warnings from Iranian authorities to obtain the required operating license under the country’s laws and regulations but refused to do so.

The report said the center’s activities extended beyond language instruction, using its educational activities to carry out projects described as contrary to Iranian-Islamic culture and national security.

It also said the center was involved in identifying and networking individuals and facilitating the departure of talented Iranians from the country.

The CLF was subsequently sealed under a judicial order as part of legal measures against unauthorized institutions operating in Iran.

MNA