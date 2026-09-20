  1. Politics
Sep 20, 2026, 9:50 AM

Senior Iran MP terms US treasury sec.’s claims baseless lies

Senior Iran MP terms US treasury sec.’s claims baseless lies

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – The chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee hit back at US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent over claims that Iranians are waiting three to four hours in line for gasoline, calling them “baseless lies.”

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Ebrahim Azizi wrote, “Once again, it has been proven that your ‘so-called’ intelligence is nothing more than baseless lie.

“Learn the lesson and avoid another miscalculation otherwise, our Armed Forces will teach you a lesson you will never forget,” he added.

Senior Iran MP terms US treasury sec.’s claims baseless lies

Back on Sep. 06, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf responded sarcastically to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s remarks that global oil prices could fall to $40 a barrel after the war with Iran ends.

In response to Bessent, who recently said he hoped global oil prices would fall to around $40 per barrel once the war with Iran ends, Ghalibaf in a post on X pointed to a series of economic challenges facing the United States.

He highlighted rising US diesel prices, large-scale sales of US Treasury securities by Japan and Norway, and growing concerns over inflation and interest rates, telling Bessent to “warm up properly before you take off.”

MNA

News ID 247897

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