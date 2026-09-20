NPT withdrawal bill submitted to parliament presiding board

An Iranian lawmaker said a bill proposing Iran's withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) has been submitted to parliament's presiding board and is awaiting the speaker's approval to be put to an open session.

Hossein Ali Haji Deligani raised the issue during Sunday's parliamentary session, saying the triple-urgency bill has been ready for some time.

He said that given the country's current circumstances and recent attacks against it, remaining in the NPT offers Iran nothing but harm.

Haji Deligani also pointed to the IAEA Board of Governors' recent decision to refer Iran's nuclear file to the UN Security Council, saying Iran should avoid further losses from the move and may need to withdraw from the NPT in order to manage its own affairs independently.

MNA