Qatari spokesman claims US seeking agreement with Iran

According to Al Jazeera, Qatar is working towards resumption of US-Iran talks.

Qatar has been exchanging ideas on resuming the US-Iran talks, said the Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Qatari Foreign Ministry, said that: "Our officials are currently shuttling between different capitals in the hope of making progress on this path."

"We have heard assurances from US administration officials that Washington wants to reach an agreement," the spokesman said, adding that "We need a regional solution that achieves stability and an international understanding that protects waterways such as Hormuz."

MNA