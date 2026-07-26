Araghchi, Kallas discuss reg., intl. developments in phone

Strongly and unequivocally condemning the Ukrainian regime's military attack on a commercial ship belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Caspian Sea, Iran’s top diplomat called for a decisive response from the UN Security Council, the European Union, and the international community, and demanded that the perpetrators and backers of this criminal act should be held accountable.

The two sides also pointed to the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz following the response by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the US acts of aggression against Iran, and emphasized the necessity of adopting diplomatic initiatives to manage tensions.

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