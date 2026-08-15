FM Araghchi stresses expanding trade ties with Tajikistan

A high-ranking Tajik delegation held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran Saturday, as part of an official visit aimed at deepening diplomatic and economic cooperation between the two neigbors.

The Tajik delegation that the Iranian foreign minister received at the compound of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran included Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Dalir Juma, Minister of Transport Azim Ibrahim and Deputy Foreign Minister Farrokh Sharifzadeh, as well as a group of businessmen.

Bilateral relations, regional and international developments were the topics discussed by the two sides.

Earlier in the day, the Tajik delegation had met and held talks with Mohsen Paknejad, Iran’s Oil Minister to review energy cooperation capacities, with the Iranian side describing the meeting as an opportunity to explore partnership potential with Tajikistan.

MNA