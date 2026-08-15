  1. Politics
Aug 15, 2026, 8:44 PM

FM Araghchi stresses expanding trade ties with Tajikistan

FM Araghchi stresses expanding trade ties with Tajikistan

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received a high-ranking Tajik delegation in Tehran Saturday and stressed deepening diplomatic and economic cooperation between the two neighbors.

A high-ranking Tajik delegation held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran Saturday, as part of an official visit aimed at deepening diplomatic and economic cooperation between the two neigbors.

The Tajik delegation that the Iranian foreign minister received at the compound of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran included Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Dalir Juma, Minister of Transport Azim Ibrahim and Deputy Foreign Minister Farrokh Sharifzadeh, as well as a group of businessmen.

Bilateral relations, regional and international developments were the topics discussed by the two sides.

Earlier in the day, the Tajik delegation had met and held talks with Mohsen Paknejad, Iran’s Oil Minister to review energy cooperation capacities, with the Iranian side describing the meeting as an opportunity to explore partnership potential with Tajikistan.

MNA

News ID 246987

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News