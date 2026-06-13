EU Foreign Policy chief slams violence by Israel settlers

“The situation in the West Bank is alarming as Illegal Israeli settlements continue to expand at an unprecedented pace, and settler violence is increasing without sufficient accountability,” Kallas said during a press conference on Friday.

The matter is expected to be revisited at a meeting of EU foreign ministers scheduled for Monday, she added.

Referring to Gaza, she maintained that despite the ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2803, the situation remains fragile.

United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, adopted on November 17, 2025, endorses the US-supported Comprehensive Plan to end Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, which has killed at least 72,000 Palestinians and wounded 172,000 others.

On May 28, 2026, the EU adopted restrictive measures targeting entities and individuals linked to extremist settler activity in the West Bank.

The measures were introduced under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime in response to serious and systematic human rights abuses by Israel against Palestinians.

“Extremist settlers and the organizations supporting them contribute directly to violence, forced displacement and dispossession across the West Bank,” said the EU in a statement.

“The sanctions target entities and individuals that facilitate, finance or support activities contributing to settler violence and serious human rights abuses against Palestinians,” the statement added.

MNA