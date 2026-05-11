EU backs political-diplomatic solution btw Iran, US: Kallas

“We are supporting the diplomatic solution, and we are engaged also with those countries who are mediating the two parties,” she stated.

Turning to the transit of vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, she noted that the US and Israeli war of aggression waged against Iran disrupted the transit of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Disruption in the strategic waterway of the Strait of Hormuz created imbalance in the supply chain of fuel and energy, and even many other goods, such as petrochemical products and chemical fertilizers, in the world, the EU foreign policy chief underlined.

Iran has announced that it is ready to ensure the security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz by observing the required protocols and security considerations if a lasting ceasefire is reached and the war ends, Kallas emphasized.

MNA