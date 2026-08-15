Iran seeks to strengthen ties with India: Pezeshkian to Modi

Iran intends to further strengthen all areas of cooperation with India, Pezeshkian underlined.

In a congratulatory message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, he stated, “Iran is ready to take effective steps toward strengthening relations between the two countries and ensuring their mutual interests based on mutual respect and trust, while making use of the extensive existing potential.”

The Iranian president noted that expanding comprehensive relations between Iran and India is of great importance, he said, adding that historical, cultural and civilizational ties between the peoples of the two countries represent a valuable asset for defining clearer prospects for bilateral relations based on mutual interests.

The Iranian president said the deep historical, cultural, civilizational and people-to-people bonds between the two nations constitute a valuable asset for developing a brighter outlook for bilateral relations based on common interests.

Pezeshkian highlighted Iran’s resolve to strengthen comprehensive ties with India, saying the Islamic Republic is ready to take more effective steps toward consolidating relations and advancing the shared interests of the two nations through mutual trust and respect and by making use of their extensive existing capacities.

He also wished India continued prosperity, progress, welfare and happiness, and expressed hope for further consolidation and flourishing of the longstanding relations between the two countries.

India gained independence on August 15, 1947.

MNA