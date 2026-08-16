Trump must be worried for his security: Senior Iranian MP

Ebrahim Azizi wrote on social media, "The president of the United States, instead of continuing his endless threats about the Strait of Hormuz, should be worried about his own security."

"Conditions may arise in which he himself is forced to take shelter in a food transport truck to stay safe," he added.

The remarks follow a series of Iranian warnings over the strategic waterway, which has been closed to shipping under Iranian control. Iran has said the strait will reopen only when U.S. military interference ends.

MNA